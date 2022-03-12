Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

