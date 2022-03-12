Arweave (AR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72.10 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $31.99 or 0.00081743 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $72.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

