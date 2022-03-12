Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Ascletis Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
