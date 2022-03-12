Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.73 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

