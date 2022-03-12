Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

CMI traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.29. 1,186,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,502. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

