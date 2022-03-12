Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $198.54. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

