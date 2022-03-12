Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 20,834,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

