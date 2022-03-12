Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $3.05 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

