Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,869,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

