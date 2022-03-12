Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

