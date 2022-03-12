Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256,445.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. 10,713,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

