Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

