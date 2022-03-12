Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 4,150 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,632,000 after buying an additional 220,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,019,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,063. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

