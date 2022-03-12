Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

