Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

