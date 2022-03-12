Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.
Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
