Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

