Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 68.15 ($0.89) on Friday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

