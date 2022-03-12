Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Astec Industries worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

