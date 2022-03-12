ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.73

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.73 and traded as high as C$42.42. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.42, with a volume of 415,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACO.X. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.17.

The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.73.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

