Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athersys.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,559,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 223,451 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

