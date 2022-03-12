ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $308,772.37 and approximately $14.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00105523 BTC.

ATLANT Coin Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

