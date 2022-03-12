Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as low as $8.62. Atlantia shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 2,921 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.