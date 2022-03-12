Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as low as $8.62. Atlantia shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 2,921 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ATASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.
