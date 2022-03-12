Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $214,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $81.08 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.