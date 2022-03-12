Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 2,797 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

