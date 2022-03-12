Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

