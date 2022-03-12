Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. 2,063,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

