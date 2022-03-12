Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,567 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 182,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,846,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,505,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

