Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $50.17 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.86.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.