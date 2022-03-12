ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,495. The stock has a market cap of $557.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

