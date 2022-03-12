AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. AudioCodes makes up approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 5.12% of AudioCodes worth $57,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 124,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,444. The stock has a market cap of $854.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

