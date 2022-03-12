Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.