Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

AUTL opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

