Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
AUTL opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
