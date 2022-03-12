Autonio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,493.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $79,493.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.84 or 0.06601760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,154.34 or 0.99924141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

