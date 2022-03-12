Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $19.17 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $19.17 billion and $984.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $72.02 or 0.00184264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00365810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 266,190,082 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

