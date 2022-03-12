AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 175,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,696. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

