Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 43,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.