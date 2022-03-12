Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Update

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPA. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $6,413,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $9,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

