Axe Market Capitalization Reaches $69,400.20 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $69,400.20 and $40,018.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

