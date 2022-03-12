Axe Reaches Market Cap of $50,048.95 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $50,048.95 and $46,832.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

