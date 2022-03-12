Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $98,951,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.