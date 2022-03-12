Azuki Price Hits $0.0234 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $263,516.54 and $2,850.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.