Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($1.33). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 2,971,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,648. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 1,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 969,589 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

