B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,927,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

