Bailey Value Limited Partnership Invests $73.02 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,018,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 71.2% of Bailey Value Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 18,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $324.79. 2,987,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The company has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

