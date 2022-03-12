Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

SGHT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

