Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
SGHT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $42.57.
Sight Sciences Profile (Get Rating)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
