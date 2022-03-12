Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,180.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $7.68 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

