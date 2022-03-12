Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,180.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $7.68 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.