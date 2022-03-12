Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $2.17 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $568.81 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00005558 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00105429 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 262,197,843 coins. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

