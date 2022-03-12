Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BKHYY stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

