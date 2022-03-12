Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 40,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

