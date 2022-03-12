Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 398.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.86 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

